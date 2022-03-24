Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 4383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WING. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.