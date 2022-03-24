Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,694.03

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,694.03 ($48.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,535 ($33.37). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,557 ($33.66), with a volume of 331,129 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225 ($55.62).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,694.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,297.20. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

