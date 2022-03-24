Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,367.80 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

