Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WOR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 541,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

