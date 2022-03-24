Wownero (WOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,784.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $19,784.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

