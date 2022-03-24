WOWswap Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $39,719.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00012978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.38 or 0.07102095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.21 or 1.00182560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045475 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

