XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 23,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 464,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

XOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of XOS by 709.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOS by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479,095 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

