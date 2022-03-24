XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.53.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45.
About XPeng (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
