XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.53.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.