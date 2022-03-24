XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 517,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

