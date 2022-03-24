Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

YEXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $929.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

