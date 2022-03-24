Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.51. 62,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,289. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.