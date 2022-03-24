Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 24,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,314,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Get Yum China alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.