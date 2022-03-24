Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 268,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

