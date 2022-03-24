Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

