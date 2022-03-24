Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.24 Million

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to report $631.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.60 million. Teleflex reported sales of $633.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $328.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.