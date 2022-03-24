Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.04 Million

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to announce $401.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $389.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 227,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

