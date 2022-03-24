Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.05. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 985,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,373. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

