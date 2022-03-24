Zacks: Analysts Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Laureate Education reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 78,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5,507.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $11,597,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $7,551,000.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.