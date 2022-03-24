Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to report $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.35 and the lowest is $5.94. McKesson posted earnings of $5.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

MCK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.04. 30,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.81. McKesson has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 63.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

