Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 315,879 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 551,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 820,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $659.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.