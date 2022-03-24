Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNSGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,565. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.