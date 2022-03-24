Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,565. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.