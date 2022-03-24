Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.
NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,565. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
