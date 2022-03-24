Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

PIRS stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Monday. 2,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

