Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Safehold posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,990. Safehold has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of -0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,336,741 shares of company stock valued at $197,749,808 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

