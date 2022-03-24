Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. SPX posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $48.55 on Monday. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

