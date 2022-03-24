Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $414.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $455.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,695. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

