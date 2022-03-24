Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Hold

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

