Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. For 2022, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2021 reported levels, which will boost the bottom line. The company’s wells in the Austin Chalk region are producing around 50-80% liquids, which will boost investor value. Also, its significant growth in free cash flow makes it well positioned to pay dividends, reduce debt and contribute to growth. However, high leverage is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Rising lease operating expenses can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Also, the company is expected to incur millions of hedging losses due to high current commodity prices.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.76 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

