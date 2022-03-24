Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Hold

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

UniCredit stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

