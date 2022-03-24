Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

