Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

