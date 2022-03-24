Zacks Investment Research Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNBBY. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.78.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $22.89 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.39.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

