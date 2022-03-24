Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Get Honest alerts:

HNST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of HNST opened at $5.96 on Monday. Honest has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,841,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $15,766,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honest (HNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.