Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.78 ($0.04). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 2.91 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,842,849 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.92.
About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)
Featured Stories
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.