Zano Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Zano has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $69,735.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.81 or 1.00076477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00292670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00133294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00269747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,120,081 coins and its circulating supply is 11,090,581 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.