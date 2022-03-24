Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Cap of $497,798.37

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $497,798.37 and $5,570.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00048443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.87 or 0.07030279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,004.70 or 0.99960560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,160,021,007 coins and its circulating supply is 967,626,448 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

