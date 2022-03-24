Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.94. Zhihu shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 15,327 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.