Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Down 2.1%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 61,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.69 price target on shares of Zimtu Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 24.40.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

