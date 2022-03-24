Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

