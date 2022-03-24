ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,163,816.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 2,819,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

