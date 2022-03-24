Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $335.00 at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.02. 8,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,846. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

