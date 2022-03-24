Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT Raised to CHF 480 at Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $49.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

