$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

