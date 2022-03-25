$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 771,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

