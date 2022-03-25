$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 711,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $44.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Open Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
