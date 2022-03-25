-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

ETTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,475. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

