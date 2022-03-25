$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNS shares. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after buying an additional 119,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 170,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

