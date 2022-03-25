-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($5.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

