$0.35 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

