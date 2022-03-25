$0.42 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

INVA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

