-$0.54 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 378,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,376. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

